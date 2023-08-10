Murder investigation launched after body of 10-year-old girl found in property

A murder investigation has been launched after a 10-year-old girl’s body was discovered in a property in Surrey.

Surrey Police said officers were called to an address in Hammond Road, Woking, at around 2.50am on Thursday following a concern for safety.

The force said the girl’s body was found inside the property.

The investigation into her death is being led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s major crime team.

Her loved ones have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Surrey Police said.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, said: “This is a devastating incident, and our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened.

“We have identified a number of individuals we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries and at this stage, we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with our investigation.

“We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public.

“There is a significant police presence in Hammond Road and this will remain over the coming days.

“We appreciate that the police presence will be causing concern and we would like to thank local residents for their co-operation as we conduct our investigation. We will provide further updates as soon as we are in a position to.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police, quoting PR/45230089209.