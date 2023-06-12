Murder investigation launched after man dies following assault in Derby

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following reports of a serious assault in Derby.

Derbyshire Police said officers and ambulance crews were called to Bass Street just after 3.45pm on Sunday.

Despite attempts to save him, the man died at the scene.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Police said his death is being treated as suspicious and a murder investigation is underway.

Windmill Hill Lane is currently closed between Cross Street and Bass Street, and Bass Street is closed between Windmill Hill Lane and Peel Street, with the closures expected to remain in place for some time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference 754 of June 11.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the Crimestoppers website.