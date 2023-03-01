Murder investigation launched after man shot on doorstep in ‘targeted attack’

A murder investigation has been launched in Greenock after a man was shot in what police described as a targeted attack.

Neil Canney, 37, was seriously wounded on the doorstep at his home on Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town at around 1.15am on Tuesday February 28.

Young children were present in the property when the incident took place, officers said.

A number of people turned up at Mr Canney’s home in “dark clothing”, police said.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died a short time later.

Nobody else in the property was injured as a result of the attack.

Police say they are “yet to establish” a motive for the attack.

Detective Superintendent Cameron Miller said the incident was “shocking”.

He said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Canney’s family.

Police at the scene in Greenock (Andrew Milligan/PA) — © Andrew Milligan

“Extensive police inquiries are ongoing at this time and officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area.”

DS Miller said there would be an increased police presence throughout the area.

“It is then believed that the group dispersed towards Angus Road,” he added.

“We’d be keen to hear from anyone who was in Nairn Road or the immediate vicinity between 12.50am and 1.15am who may have seen the suspects in the area or who may have dashcam footage from the street around that time.”

The incident has been described as “hugely traumatic” for the family and friends of Mr Canney, DS Miller said, and he believes that the answer “lies within the local community”.

“I would urge anyone with any information to come forward or supply this information to the police anonymously,” he added.

“I fully understand that the community may have concerns in sharing any information with the police but I want to give assurances that any information that is provided will be treated in confidence without the fear of personal information being disclosed.

“This is an appalling crime and there is no place for this behaviour within any community. At the time of this incident there was young children present within the home address and the person responsible showed a total disregard for their safety.

“I would ask the community to take this into consideration as people living locally will know who is responsible, and no matter how insignificant they believe the information they hold may be, to share it with police.

“I would further ask that if anyone holds any video footage or images recorded on mobile phones, has information contained on social media such as SnapChat and Instagram amongst others to also share these with my team, which can also be done anonymously.”

Police have set up an incident caravan at Nairn Road and an information portal has also been set up for members of the public to submit any photos, videos or social media posts they feel may help.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.