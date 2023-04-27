Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher

Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, as police continue their search for the partner of Marelle Sturrock (Lucinda Cameron/PA) — © Lucinda Cameron

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a pregnant teacher as police search for her partner.

Police Scotland confirmed the death of Marelle Sturrock, 35, in at a home in Jura Street, Glasgow on Tuesday morning is being treated as murder.

She was 29 weeks pregnant and her unborn baby did not survive.

Police Scotland Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said in a statement: “Her partner David Yates is wanted in connection with Marelle’s death.

“At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved.

“His vehicle, a white Seat Ateca, was found at Mugdock Country Park on Tuesday and an extensive search has been ongoing in the area since.

She added: “The last confirmed sighting of David was on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm.

“His subsequent movements are unknown after his vehicle was left at Mugdock Country Park but there is nothing to suggest he has left the area.

“We will keep an open mind on this as we continue to search the area.”