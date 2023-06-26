Murder probe after teenager pulled out of west London canal with stab wound

Police have launched a murder investigation after a stabbing in west London (Peter Byrne/PA)

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager was pulled out of a canal in west London with a stab wound.

Police were called at around 5.45pm on Sunday to reports of a male with a stab injury in the canal by Scrubs Lane, Ladbroke Grove, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force added that a 17-year-old boy was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.10pm.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in the murder investigation launched after the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5828/25June or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.