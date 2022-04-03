Murder suspect detained by PSNI over Milton Keynes stabbing

A murder suspect detained by the PSNI on Friday has been returned to the custody of police in Milton Keynes.

The 20-year-old man from Milton Keynes was held in Northern Ireland after the fatal stabbing of Joseph Tayaye (21) on Monday.

Police had been called to a property outside The Hide, Netherfield area of Milton Keynes after reports a man had sustained stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene and in Milton Keynes University Hospital but died from his injuries on Tuesday.

It’s reported that a post-mortem examination on Friday declared the cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

His next of kin are now being supported by specially trained officers.

The suspect was detained in Northern Ireland by the PSNI on Friday, and was brought into the custody of Thames Valley Police on Sunday who thanked the PSNI for their assistance.

Two other men were arrested in Northern Ireland on suspicion of assisting an offender, with the PSNI now investigating these alleged offences.

The young man’s death this week is now the fourth fatal stabbing in Milton Keynes in the last three months.

Conservative MP for Milton Keynes North, Ben Everitt, has called for more to be done.

Commenting on Twitter, he said: "Enough is enough. I’m pushing UK Home Office and Thames Valley Police for a ,much tougher response”.

"If you carry a knife in Milton Keynes you should expect to be locked up.”

Bletchley town councillor, Dr Sheri Delfani, said she had estimated that stabbings in Milton Keynes had risen by 90% over the last two years with ten fatal stabbings reported.

She also raised concerns that a failure to invest in policing numbers and cuts to CCTV coverage made the issue harder to address.