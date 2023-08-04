Murdered baby’s family say pain will last lifetime as stepfather awaits sentence

Gemma Barton met Craig Crouch when she was four months pregnant with her son (Derbyshire Police/PA)

The family of a 10-month-old baby who was murdered by his stepfather have described his killer as telling “unbelievable lies” as he awaits sentence.

Craig Crouch will be sentenced on Friday afternoon at Derby Crown Court for the “vicious” murder of Jacob Crouch in December 2020.

The boy’s mother, Gemma Barton, will also be sentenced for causing or allowing his death after being cleared of murder and manslaughter.

In a victim personal statement read out in court by prosecutor Mary Prior KC, Andrew Smith, Jacob’s father, said he could not understand how Crouch could kill his son.

He said: “I never got to meet him. All I have is a photo to remember him by.

“I will never be able to hug him and celebrate his achievements.

“I will never be able to buy him his first pint when he turns 18.

“You have taken Jacob and all the memories we would have shared.

“The pain will be with me for a lifetime. It will never go away.

“I can’t understand how or why you could inflict the injuries you did, Craig.

“My boy has some justice now, but it will never be enough for his suffering.”

Crouch, 39, was found guilty of Jacob’s murder on Wednesday after a seven-week trial.

Jacob Crouch’s life had ‘episodes of significant pain and suffering’, prosecutors said during the trial (Derbyshire Police/PA)

Members of the packed public gallery, and some of the nine members of the 11-person jury who returned to watch the sentencing, wept as the statements were read detailing the impact of Jacob’s murder.

The youngster died in his cot at his home in Foxley Chase, Linton, Derbyshire, on December 30 2020 after being “assaulted on a regular basis” by Crouch for six months, prosecutor Mary Prior KC said.

He succumbed to a fatal infection after sustaining a traumatic bowel injury, caused by blunt force trauma such as a punch, kick or stamp by Crouch.

Further examinations found he also had 39 rib fractures, 19 visible bruises and internal injuries likened to those seen in car crash victims, which prosecutors said was evidence of a “culture of cruelty”.

In his victim statement, Malcolm Barton, Jacob’s maternal grandfather, said Crouch told “huge and unbelievable” lies.

He said: In his statement, also read out by Mrs Prior, Malcolm Barton, Jacob’s maternal grandfather, said: “He (Crouch) seemed like he was trying overly hard to impress Gemma and us, and we knew he was a liar.

A custody van being driven into Derby Crown Court on Friday (Jacob King/PA)

“Gemma told us that she was going to give Jacob the surname Crouch when he was born, which we thought was inappropriate.

“We started questioning Gemma and becoming suspicious of him.

“We did not like Craig at all. His lies were huge and unbelievable but he did not come over to me as a violent person.

“He (Jacob) was such a happy little lad. He was sitting on the floor and crawling about and I remember he was playing with his great-grandad’s walking stick.

“We have lost the opportunity to see Jacob grow up, we will never see him have his 18th birthday, get married and have children of his own.”

Barton sobbed as the statements were read out, while Crouch looked on silently.

Crouch, of Donisthorpe Lane, Moira, Leicestershire, was also found guilty of three counts of child cruelty, with Barton, of Ray Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, convicted of one count of the same offence.

The trial had previously heard that after Barton and Mr Smith had separated, he was convicted of an offence of battery against her, with Barton then meeting Crouch while she was four months pregnant.

Mr Justice Kerr will sentence Crouch and Barton at 2pm.