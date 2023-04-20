‘My blue tick has passed away’: Twitter users mourn removal of legacy checkmarks

Legacy blue ticks have started being removed from Twitter as the social media site continues its push to drive more people towards signing up for Twitter Blue.

Twitter Verified tweeted that legacy verified checkmarks would be removed from the site on April 20, with the main way of getting a blue tick being to sign up for Twitter Blue, with an £8 monthly fee for those based in the UK.

The legacy checkmarks began disappearing towards the end of Thursday.

Twitter Verified Organisations enables bodies of “all types”, including businesses, non-profit groups and government institutions, to sign up and manage their verification and to affiliate and verify any related account.

With regard to politicians, former prime ministers Theresa May and Liz Truss have grey ticks because their account is a “government or multilateral organisation account”.

However, former prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Gordon Brown have been left tick-less, as has ex-health secretary Matt Hancock.

One of the most famous profiles with a blue tick because it is “subscribed to Twitter Blue” is Taylor Swift’s, which has 92.5 million followers.