Myleene Klass tells of agony of miscarriage

Myleene Klass has spoken of how she suffered a miscarriage while working as a presenter on live radio and carried on to finish the show.

The singer and TV star said she realised she lost her child while in the toilet during a break, and called friend and fellow presenter Lauren Laverne to support her through the rest of the show.

Miss Klass, mother to daughters Ava and Hero and son Apollo, recalled her experience to You magazine.

She said: "I didn't know what to do. I had one hour left of my show. I rang Lauren Laverne and she said: 'Do one link, take a breath, come out and call me.'

"She got me through. I did the next link and called her. We counted the links."

The former Hear'Say singer has previously spoken of her baby loss, saying last October that she had suffered four miscarriages and hoped sharing her experiences will help "even one lost soul".

In a post to mark national babyloss-miscarriage day on October 15, she wrote on Instagram: "I am Mama to 7 babies, Ava, Hero, Apollo my rainbow baby and 4 little stars in the sky. I know after my own MC's how I scoured the internet for stories similar to mine for reassurance. I hope this helps even one lost soul."

She said her first miscarriage happened at the airport after she started bleeding heavily while 10 weeks pregnant on holiday.