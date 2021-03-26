National Trust 'regrets' slavery links report timing

The Northern Ireland woman at the helm of conservation charity the National Trust has said she regrets the timing of its report on the slavery links of its historic houses.

Hilary McGrady, who is from Co Antrim and has been director general of the charity for three years, was speaking to Jeremy Paxman on podcast the Lock-In about the challenges of the last year.

Some members accused the charity of pursuing a "woke" agenda and aligning itself with the Black Lives Matter movement when it released a report in September on the slavery connections of places, such as Winston Churchill's home at Chartwell. It also commented that the former owners of Mount Stewart in Co Down had supported abolition of slavery.

But Ms McGrady said her only regret was the report's timing. She said she'd received "brickbats" and had outraged many Conservative Party members.

"If I had my time again, the slavery report was absolutely the right thing to do, absolutely the right commission, but timing-wise, not brilliant," she said.

"My biggest mistake was publishing it when we did because it got conflated with Black Lives Matter, and also my organisation and I personally didn't have the bandwidth to do it all."

Andrew Murrison MP had accused the body of "using a much-loved institution to platform its own views and denigrate figures like Churchill".

Ms McGrady said: "I am not woke. What I am is interested in telling the history of all our properties."

Ms McGrady said she had worried that the Trust would collapse because of the financial pressures it faced due to the closure of its properties in lockdown, including cafes and shops, during lockdown. But she said it would survive after making around £100m in cuts, and availing of government support.

The charity also owns The Crown Bar in Belfast, as well as other historic homes like The Argory and Ardress House in Co Armagh.

With the podcast's theme of 'lock-in' the theme of the podcast, Mr Paxman asked which National Trust pub would be her venue of choice.

"Now, I'm biased here, where else could I say other than The Crown Bar in Belfast. There couldn't be a better one."

Paxman, who spent time in Belfast as a journalist in the 1970s, retorted: "I've gotten p***ed there already."