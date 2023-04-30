Navy personnel follow in family footsteps as part of Coronation procession

The coronation procession is set to be a family affair for some military personnel on Saturday, with some troops following in their relatives’ footsteps.

Above Water Warfare specialist Jamie Phillipson will be on parade in the Royal Navy marching contingent on May 6, decades after his grandfather took part in the late Queen’s coronation in 1953.

Mr Phillipson said: “For my mum, I think it’s a big thing. And my grandad, I couldn’t wait to tell him, he was definitely proud.”

His grandfather, Ron Tomlinson, served in the army and worked as a street liner for the Queen’s coronation.

Mr Phillipson said: “He got a medal for participating but he didn’t receive it because he got sent away, so hopefully I’ll get mine.

Speaking about preparations for the ceremony, he said: “At the minute, my wife who also serves in the navy, is away at sea so I’ve got the two kids myself. Doing the extra hours has been hard work but it’s worth it.”

Asked where his grandfather will be watching from on Saturday, he said: “Probably not much further than his chair but he’ll definitely be watching the TV with a whisky in hand.”

Also taking part are identical twin sisters Jess and Amy McLenaghan, both 20, from Portsmouth, who will be in the Royal Navy procession just one row apart.

The air engineer technicians said they applied at the same time and were really pleased to both be selected.

Amy said: “It’s very lucky we both got in together, our mum’s really proud”, while Jess added: “She’s our number one supporter.”