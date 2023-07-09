New mother writes children’s book for daughter to connect to Pakistani roots

A new mother, who wants her nine-month-old daughter to connect to her roots in Pakistan, wrote a children’s book to prevent the links to her heritage from “dying out”.

Unzela Khan, 29, a second-generation British Pakistani from north London, had the idea to write the storybook titled Pakistan, I’ll Be Back during her maternity leave, taking inspiration from her own visits to the country.

The story centres around an eight-year-old British Pakistani girl named Anam Khan, based on Ms Khan herself, and it follows her visit to the country for the first time, seeing family and exploring the city of Karachi.

The book, based on Ms Khan’s family with illustrations of her relatives to match, has been written with three language translations, English, Roman Urdu, and Urdu script – the latter of which was translated by Ms Khan’s mother.

“I just had a thought that this is going to die out unless I do something about it and try and teach my daughter,” Ms Khan, the race and diversity editor for MyLondon, told the PA news agency.

Unzela Khan wrote Pakistan, I’ll Be Back for her daughter to connect with her heritage (Unzela Khan/PA)

Born and raised in north London, Ms Khan said she has always been “really Pakistani” but she felt she had to “tone it down in the outside world”.

Ms Khan explained that at school, she felt “really conscious” about bringing home-cooked food in for lunch, and stopped doing so even though it is a “big part” of her culture.

“I feel like I’ve always been really Pakistani, but I’ve had to tone it down in the outside world.

“If I took, for example, funny food to school at lunchtime, people would be like, ‘oh, what’s that smelly food?’.

“You get really conscious about it.

The book, based on Unzela Khan’s memories of her visits to Pakistan, features illustrations of her own family members (Unzela Khan/PA)

“And then you’re like, you know what, I don’t want to take this kind of food to school, even though that’s a big part of you, because that’s the food you’ve grown up with, the food you have at home.

“You’re spending your whole day at school, but you can’t let that side out because no one understands.”

Ms Khan feels many second-generation British Pakistanis find it difficult to connect to either culture, saying “you don’t feel fully connected to either side”.

She said: “We’re British Pakistanis, and at the end of the day, we’re never going to be fully British.

“You don’t feel fully connected to either side.

“And then there’s some kids who are just in this middle ground, they feel really British or they feel really Pakistani, but they don’t have that connection.”

A family photo of Unzela Khan and her brother as children which was used as an illustration for the book (Unzela Khan/PA)

After having her daughter, Aafiya Sheikh, in September, Ms Khan said she realised “there’s so many people” like herself who have been born and brought up in England and their children “are not going to know about their heritage”.

To encourage children to explore their roots, Ms Khan began writing Pakistan, I’ll Be Back in March, and it has just been released for purchase on Amazon.

“Kids these days, I really want them to be able to take an interest in Pakistan,” she said.

“So this is to encourage that, explore that Pakistani side.

Unzela Khan on a recent trip to Pakistan (Unzela Khan/PA)

“You might be more in touch with it than you actually feel you are.”

Since the release of her book on July 4, Ms Khan said she has been receiving lots of messages from fellow parents saying they will be purchasing it to show their children “what Pakistan is about”.

“Loads of people have just contacted me to be like, ‘this is amazing, for a British Pakistani to be promoting the country’.”

She added: “We could do an all-around-the-world series – Sudan, I’ll Be Back or Bangladesh, I’ll Be Back – because it would just be really good for kids to get back in touch.”

