New plans to prevent violent crime among young people

Teachers, nurses and police officers could be held accountable for failing to "spot warning signs" of violent crime among young people under Government plans to be announced today.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid floated the idea of a so-called "public health duty" in an effort to ensure "every part of the system works together to support young people".

The Government said it is intended to help spot the warning signs that a young person could be in danger, "such as presenting in A&E with a suspicious injury, to worrying behaviour at school or issues at home".

A consultation will assess the extent to which those on the front line will be held to account for failing to prevent a young person getting involved in violence, a Home Office spokesman said.

It comes a day after Mr Javid granted police new powers to increase stop and search activity following a spate of bloodshed across London and the rest of England since the start of 2019.

Mr Javid said: "Violent crime is like a disease rotting our society and it's essential that all public bodies work together to treat the root causes.

"The public health, multi-agency approach has a proven track record and I'm confident that making it a legal duty will help stop this senseless violence and create long-term change."

Last week, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Mark Simmons said stop and search should be used on students and schools in areas with a knife crime problem.

