New weather warnings for parts of Ireland after snow blankets regions overnight

Weather agencies have updated ice warnings for people on the island of Ireland following a covering of snow in some regions on Friday morning.

A Met Eireann status yellow ice warning for the entire Republic of Ireland was scheduled to expire at midday but a separate warning for 15 counties in the northern half of the country was due to come into effect at 7pm until 10am on Saturday.

The new warning applies to Sligo, Mayo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Galway, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Offaly.

The UK Met Office also updated its advisory to apply a yellow ice warning for Northern Ireland until 10am on Saturday.

Weather warnings had been in place for the entire island overnight, with Met Eireann urging caution over widespread frost and icy surfaces in places.

The Irish meteorological service said it would generally be a dry day after “all the snowfall has cleared into the Irish Sea”.

Thousands of people across the Republic and Northern Ireland were affected by power outages overnight and into Friday morning.