NI civil servant lands role as head of national cyber security agency

A civil servant from Northern Ireland whose father founded a peace centre here will be taking over as the head of one of Britain's cyber intelligence agencies.

Lindy Cameron will replace Ciaran Martin as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of GCHQ, at a time of ongoing controversy over the performance of the intelligence agencies in countering cyber campaigns by hostile states.

Meanwhile, Richard Moore, director general of political affairs at the Foreign Office, is to become the new chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), replacing Sir Alex Younger, who will leave the service in the autumn.

A recent report by the Commons Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) strongly criticised the failure of the Government and the security and intelligence services for a failure to combat Russian propaganda offensives during the last general election and the Brexit and Scottish independence referendums.

Ms Cameron was born in Northern Ireland where her father Craig was a founding member of the Corrymela Peace and Reconciliation Centre, set up to promote dialogue between the Protestant and Catholic communities during the Troubles.

She joins the NCSC from the Northern Ireland Office where she was deputy head to the Permanent Secretary, Sir Jonathan Stephens.

She had previously served as the Director-General in charge of the Department for International Development (Dfid) programmes in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Ms Cameron, a graduate of the Ministry of Defence's Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), served in Baghdad and Kabul for Dfid, and Helmand for the Foreign Office at particularly violent times in both conflicts.

She worked in the Cabinet Office during the 2008 financial crisis.

Ms Cameron said following her appointment: "Over the past four years, the NCSC has transformed the UK's approach to cyber security and set a benchmark for other countries to follow. I am delighted to join the NCSC and relish the opportunity to take this world-leading organisation to the next level."

GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming said: "I am excited to welcome Lindy to the NCSC and GCHQ. She joins at a time when cyber security has never been more essential to the nation's resilience and prosperity.

"Lindy's unique blend of experience in government, overseas and in security and policy issues make her the ideal leader to take NCSC into the next stage of its delivery."