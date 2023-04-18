NI-educated rogue breast surgeon could be linked to 1,600 deaths

Known victims just tip of the iceberg, believes campaigner given unnecessary mastectomy

A rogue breast surgeon who grew up in Northern Ireland could be linked to more than 1,600 deaths, a campaigner has warned.

Bangor-educated Ian Paterson is currently serving a 20 year jail sentence for carrying out needless, life-changing operations.

But now the focus is on Paterson’s botched 'cleavage-sparing' mastectomies on patients which left behind the breast tissue, risking a return of cancer.

Medical experts are now looking through records belonging to hundreds of patients who were under the care of Patterson who was educated at Bangor Grammar School before studying medicine at Bristol University.

At the weekend the Times revealed that the deaths of 650 patients who were under his care are currently being investigated by coroners in Birmingham.

But campaigner Debbie Douglas believes the figure could be much higher than the 650 deaths which were potentially caused by Paterson’s actions.

“Actually, at the moment, I am really pleased that finally it is coming out in the Pyress because it is something I’ve been fighting for for the last 10 years, so at least there is a little bit of traction behind it now,” said Ms Douglas who was one of thousands of patients who suffered at the hands of Paterson.

“I believe the figures are much greater than have been reported,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

Campaigner Debbie Douglas — © Alexander Britton/PA Wire

She added: “At least 675 patients were dead in 2017 (when Paterson was jailed) in the NHS when a consultant looked at the figures for the NHS.

"And a further 1,000, over 1,000, were dead in the private sector.

"So for me, if those patients had a diagnosis of breast cancer and they died from a breast cancer related illness, they should all be looked at, every single one of them.

“Originally, the inquiry said they were going to look at 23 cases, that was a sample of Paterson patients. That has been now been raised to 27 and as (the Sunday Times) reported, a further 650 are to be looked at. But I do believe the figure is greater than that,” she said.

Mother-of-three Debbie Douglas underwent a cleavage-sparing mastectomy by Ian Paterson which she said left her in "horrendous" pain.

She later learned her cancer was not serious enough to warrant a mastectomy or the seven-month course of chemotherapy she endured.

She founded Breast Friends Solihull, a group fighting for justice for those impacted by the Paterson case

Ms Douglas said she found it heart-breaking that families of patients who had died were left not knowing if their loved ones might still be with them if had not met Paterson.

She urged anyone who thought there may be an issue concerning their loved one’s death to ask for their medical records to be reviewed and if were issues discovered to pass the records to the coroner for review.

Ian Paterson was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court in 2017 of 17 counts of wounding with intent and three counts of unlawful wounding.

He had carried out invasive and unnecessary surgery on both men and women between 1991 and 2012. A large proportion of these surgeries were on women with suspected breast cancer. He also carried out unnecessary surgeries such as colonoscopies, vascular surgeries, hernia surgeries and vasectomies.

An inquiry found he carried out unnecessary operations in NHS and private hospitals on more than 1,000 patients over 14 years, exaggerating or inventing cancer risks and claiming payments for more expensive procedures.

Paterson was born in Scotland but his parents moved to Bangor, Co Down when he was a child and he was educated at Connor House prep school before going to the local grammar.

He worked for the NHS and built a practice at two private hospitals run by Spire Healthcare in Birmingham.

Some of the rogue surgeon’s patients underwent unnecessary chemotherapy, tests and other procedures.

The Times reported at the weekend that 27 inquests have been opened as a result of cases where coroners 'believe there is evidence to have reason to suspect that some of those deaths may be unnatural'.

His trial heard that there had been 'no medically justifiable reason' for many of the procedures, conducted for financial gain between 1997 and 2011.

The investigation is to be led by deputy high court judge Richard Foster, who is experienced in medical negligence cases.

Out of 1,206 mastectomy patients, 675 had died, according to a report by the Heart of England NHS Trust, compiled in 2017 by the breast surgeon Martin Lee.

The report believes that as many as 1,000 of Paterson’s private patients have died but the cause of death is unknown.

Figures provided by Cancer Research UK figures show that female patients aged between 50 and 60 have a 90 per cent chance of survival when facing breast cancer.

However, the survival rates were less than 56 per cent for Paterson's patients.