NI party leaders react to Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Prime Minister, stressing gravity and urgency of helping to restore Stormont

Rishi Sunak will on Tuesday become Britain’s first Asian or Hindu Prime Minister — and the youngest PM in modern political history — after a meeting with King Charles III.

The 42-year-old former Chancellor will make a statement outside Number Ten at 10.15am before travelling to Buckingham Palace.

By then, Liz Truss, who was in office for just 44 days, will have chaired her final Cabinet meeting and visited the King herself.

At the palace, Charles will host an audience with the new Tory leader, who is the third PM in less than two months.

Mr Sunak is also the second PM since the new monarch was crowned, after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September.

After the meeting, Mr Sunak will then return to Downing Street where he will make another speech at about 11.35am.

Mr Sunak will become the next PM after leadership rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out on Monday.

Britons are divided on Rishi Sunak’s imminent takeover, according to a new YouGov poll.

In a survey of 2,398 people, 38% said they were pleased he will take on the top job, while 41% said they were disappointed. A majority (56%) wanted Mr Sunak to call an early general election.

One of the pressing issues facing Mr Sunak will be the political crisis in Northern Ireland where there has been no functioning Assembly for months due to the DUP protest against the workings of the post-Brexit protocol.

The government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either through a negotiated compromise with the EU or domestic legislation to empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

If the Stormont institutions are not restored by Friday, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has pledged that he will call fresh Assembly elections.

Unionist leaders here yesterday congratulated Mr Sunak on his new role but insisted the challenge remains to “deal with the protocol” and “restore Northern Ireland’s place within the UK”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the unity of the UK “must be protected”.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol has polluted every area of government,” he stated.

“It is undermining our economy and jeopardising the supply of medicines. It is driving up transport costs and the price of goods on our shelves, worsening the cost-of-living crisis.

“The protocol is also incompatible with the restoration of devolved government in Northern Ireland.

“If the Prime Minister wants to see a fully functioning Stormont, then he must deal with it once and for all. Delivering that solution would be a very powerful signal that he is focused on building a better future for everyone.

“Everyone in Northern Ireland deserves a solution that can allow Stormont ministers to get on with their job and make Northern Ireland a better place.”

Sinn Fein first minister designate Michelle O’Neill urged the new PM to help restore Stormont.

“In May people voted for change. I’ve been ready for form an Executive with others to help workers and families under real pressure with the cost-of-living crisis,” she tweeted.

“@RishiSunak must prioritise restoration of the Executive here and respect for democracy.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said Mr Sunak must “prioritise reform of the institutions to end ransom politics”.

“Rishi Sunak needs to recognise, even if a solution to the protocol can be agreed with the EU, there remains an inherent instability at the heart of our institutions,” she said.

“The protocol is only the latest in a long line of grievances to have collapsed Stormont. Until the institutions are reformed to remove the vetoes the largest parties wield over Executive formation, the crisis-collapse cycle will continue.

“As this week’s deadline for the formation of an Executive fast approaches, the need for reform is more pressing than ever.

“Allowing those willing to participate in an Executive to do so would secure the long-term viability of the institutions and stop them being held hostage by any single in future.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie congratulated Mr Sunak, saying the UK is “desperate for a strong and stable Government which will focus on doing what’s right for all four corners of our Nation”.

“Northern Ireland needs better Government and that means the restoration of the devolved institutions,” he said.

“One of the new Prime Minister’s priorities must be resolving the political impasse and dealing with the issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

He said NI “cannot continue to be used as political football between the UK and the EU” and the protocol “must be replaced with a deal that works for everyone”.

“There should be no checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland that are staying here. Everyone knows what needs to be done and now is the time to be getting on with it.”

Mr Beattie ended by saying his party is ready to “fight in another Assembly” election and advised Mr Sunak takes the “next few days to reflect and consult on what is the best way forward for NI.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mr Sunak’s appointment was a “farce” and his “predecessors have completely destroyed the public’s confidence in politics and public service and wrecked the economy and he should not be allowed another two years to desperately attempt to clean up their mess. It is completely illegitimate and an affront to democracy for the Tories to elevate Rishi Sunak to the position of Prime Minister with no mandate whatsoever.

“The circus that has surrounded British politics has to end and the only way to do that is through a general election and the establishment of a Labour-led Government. People in the North and Britain are facing extreme pressure as a result of the cost-of-living emergency, made even worse by the incomprehensible budget that ended Liz Truss’s tenure.”

Ms Long’s Alliance colleague Stephen Farry MP tweeted: “Rishi Sunak’s rise to become Prime Minister is historic. However, his mandate is questionable. Nevertheless, he does have real choices on what he does for the UK economy and public services and what approach he takes to NI. I hope he makes the right calls.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin tweeted his congratulations to Mr Sunak: “I look forward to working with you, as British PM, on the important issues we face on these islands and globally.”

Chair of Westminster’s Northern Ireland Affairs Committee Simon Hoare offered some insight into Mr Sunak’s premiership, telling reporters: “He is actually going to hit the ground running. We have no time to lose. Certainly, he said that there will be no early general election.”

Ann McGregor, chief executive of the NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Mr Sunak had taken on the role of PM during an “exceptionally challenging time”.

“Businesses will hope his appointment will lead to the economic stability and political certainty that is so urgently required,” she said.

“Given the significant fiscal pressures we face, and with only days left until Northern Ireland could find itself without devolved ministers, we would urge the new Prime Minister and the UK Government to do all that they can, without delay, to work with local parties to restore a fully functioning Executive.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said that if Mr Sunak is “truly to be prime minister” he must “reverse the sovereignty grab of the EU over Northern Ireland”.

“This is the core constitutional issue which he must deal with,” said Mr Allister, adding that this is what determines the future of Stormont and the reinstatement of the Assembly here.

“Restoration of Northern Ireland to an ‘equal footing’ with Great Britain in terms of trade between and within the UK (as required by Art 6 of the Acts of Union) and having us govern solely by UK laws is the touchstone. It is the sovereignty issue which also determines the future of Stormont.”