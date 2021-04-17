NI pauses to remember Prince Philip as duke laid to rest

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with his personal standard (Leon Neal/PA)

The life of Prince Philip was remembered across Northern Ireland on Saturday as his funeral took place at Windsor Castle.

People across the UK fell silent at 3pm as the funeral began to observe a minute’s silence in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh who died last week aged 99.

In Northern Ireland personnel from the 206 (Ulster) Battery Royal Artillery conducted a gun salute at Hillsborough Castle to mark the occasion.

Personnel from 206 (Ulster) Battery Royal Artillery conduct a gun salute at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, on Saturday to mark the National Minute's Silence on the occasion of the funeral of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.

First Minister Arlene Foster paid tribute to the long-time Queen's consort with DUP colleagues at Enniskillen Castle.

"Our prayers are with HM the Queen and the Royal Family," she said.

First Minister Arlene Foster, along with Deborah Erskime, Piper Aaron Elliott, Keith Elliott, Cllr Errol Thompson, Cllr Mark Buchanan and Cllr Paul Robinson. Photo credit: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

The PSNI also took part, with Chief Constable Simon Byrne, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton and Chief Operating Officer Pamela McCreedy pausing in the Garden of Remembrance at Police Headquarters.

The occasion was also marked at Hillsborough Castle, the official residence of the royal family in Northern Ireland, where Prince Philip stayed on many occasions.

"Today our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family, as His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh is laid to rest," a Twitter post read

"Here at Hillsborough, flowers have been laid beneath this tree planted by HRH in 1949, on the first of his many visits to the Castle."

In the Republic of Ireland, the tricolour was flown at half mast at Aras an Uachtarain, the President of Ireland's residence, to mark the death of the duke.

The duke's funeral attendees were reduced from around 800 to just 30 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with all guests wearing face marks and sitting apart.

The Prince of Wales and Princess Royal had led senior royals in walking behind their father’s coffin the short distance from the castle to St George’s Chapel.

Philip’s coffin was carried on a custom-built Land Rover Defender hearse designed by the duke and modified over 16 years.

The Queen and the Duke of York during the funeral (Yui Mok/PA)

It was followed for part of its final journey by the Queen, who travelled in a Bentley with Lady Susan Hussey, with her trusted lady-in-waiting – with both wearing facemasks.

Watching as it passed were royal mourners including the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Wessex and her children Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were also in attendance.

The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge joined the procession but were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips. They were seated opposite one another in St George’s Chapel during the service, with William next to wife Kate.

The Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips and Duke of Sussex walking in the procession at Windsor Castle (Victoria Jones/PA)

Cutting a solitary figure at the front of the quire, nearest the altar, the Queen sat apart from her children.

There was a space left beside her where her husband of 73 years the duke would have sat.

During the service at St George's Chapel Prince Philip was described as enriching the lives of all those he knew with his “kindness, humour and humanity”.

There were simple touches that reflected the man, his polished dark green four-wheeled carriage was parked so it was passed by the funeral procession – his cap, whip and brown gloves lay neatly on a folded blanket.

And the wreath of white blooms, including roses and lilies chosen by the Queen, placed on top of his coffin included a handwritten card, edged in black, from his wife the Queen of 73 years.

Pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Dean of Windsor, in the Bidding, paid tribute to Philip: “With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us.

“We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.

“Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity.”

Mourners at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Following the service Duke of Edinburgh was interred in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel - but this will not be his final resting place.

When the Queen dies, Philip will be transferred to the gothic church's King George VI memorial chapel to lie alongside his devoted wife of 73 years.

Additional reporting by PA