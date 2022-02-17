NI street which is named after Prince Andrew may be changed

Council to debate issue after it emerges Prince Charles ordered his brother to settle sex case

Meet and greet: Prince Andrew (left) meets schoolchildren during a visit to Killyleagh in Co Down. Credit: Paul Faith/PA Images

A street in Carrickfergus named after Prince Andrew could have its name changed, with a debate on the matter set to be held by the local council.

According to BBC NI, a motion on changing the name of Prince Andrew Way on the eastern outskirts of Carrickfergus will be debated in June by Mid and East Antrim Council.

It comes after the Queen’s second son agreed to settle the civil sex assault claim brought against him by Virginia Giuffre. Reports have said he could pay out anything between £5m and 10m.

Any money paid out will not come from the public purse, a source confirmed. It is understood Andrew, who unlike his brother is not hugely wealthy, is in the process of selling his multimillion-pound Swiss ski chalet, but the deal yet to go through.

Ms Giuffre had been suing the Duke of York, claiming he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

Following the settlement, there have been demands to rename streets bearing the duke’s name. A number of streets across Northern Ireland feature the name of the royal, including Prince Andrew Crescent in the village of Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

There are two adjacent streets in south Belfast also named after the royal, Prince Andrew Park and Prince Andrew Gardens, both just off the Donegall Road next to Belfast City Hospital.

In a statement to BBC NI, a Mid and East Antrim Council spokesperson said: “This is a matter for elected members and a motion to change the name of Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus is expected to be brought before council in June 2022, at which time it will considered by elected members.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Prince of Wales moved decisively to end the debacle over Prince Andrew’s civil sex assault case.

The Duke of York had promised to fight to clear his name, but Prince Charles, supported by the Queen, told his younger brother he had to settle the case for the sake of the monarchy.

It means there will be no trial, and Andrew will not have to give evidence under oath.

It is understood a deposition he was due to make on March 10, ahead of a thanksgiving service for Prince Philip next month, was the final straw.

A senior member of the Royal Household told the Evening Standard: “The Prince of Wales and the Queen could not countenance another disastrous appearance by the Duke of York, in light of his BBC interview. Decisive action was needed. There was little choice. He had to see sense.”

Another palace source added: “The prospect of the duke being cross-examined on screen by legal interrogators filled the Prince of Wales, Her Majesty and other senior royals with dread.”

Separately, Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into cash-for-honours allegations linked to the Prince of Wales’s charity. The probe into The Prince’s Foundation comes after reports that offers of financial help were made to secure citizenship for a Saudi national.

The investigation represents a marked change from the Metropolitan Police’s position three months ago, when there were no plans to investigate the matter.

Pressure group Republic contacted the force last September and reported both the future king and Michael Fawcett, Prince Charles’s former royal valet, on suspicion of breaching the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act.

At the time, Clarence House said the prince had “no knowledge” of the alleged cash-for-honours scandal. Mr Fawcett, who has since resigned as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation, was accused of promising to help secure a knighthood and UK citizenship for a Saudi billionaire donor.