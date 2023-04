Nicola Sturgeon will ‘fully co-operate’ with police probe after husband’s arrest

File photo dated 12/12/19 of the then SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell casting their votes in the 2019 General Election at Broomhouse Park Community Hall in Glasgow. Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, the husband of Nicola Sturgeon, is understood to have been arrested by Police Scotland over an investigation into the party’s finances. Detectives are said to have questioned him and searches have been carried out at a number of properties. Issue date: Wednesday April 5, 2023. — © Andrew Milligan

Nicola Sturgeon will “fully co-operate if required” with police after her husband was arrested as part of an investigation into the SNP’s finances, her spokesperson said.

The former Scottish first minister said she had “no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions” after Peter Murrell was arrested on Wednesday as a result of a long-running, police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Mr Murrell, Ms Sturgeon’s husband of 10 years, stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers.

In a statement provided to the BBC and Sky News, a spokesperson for Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on a live police investigation.

“Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions.

“Ms Sturgeon will fully co-operate with Police Scotland if required, however at this time no such request has been made.”

A blue tent was set up in the front garden of the house belonging to Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell early on Wednesday morning, with police taping the area off.

In the afternoon, officers could be seen in the back garden, one of whom was carrying two spades, although it is unclear why the officer had the tools.