Nicola Sturgeon’s key achievements and challenges in office

Nicola Sturgeon stepped down as SNP leader and first minister on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA) — © Jane Barlow

Nicola Sturgeon leaves office as the longest serving First Minister in Scotland’s history and the first woman to hold the post.

Her eight years in office spanned some of the most important and divisive periods in UK politics, including Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

As with any political leader, Ms Sturgeon’s tenure encompasses both successes and triumphs. Here are some of the key events of her time in Bute House:

– Election supremacy

In the eight years since taking office, Nicola Sturgeon showed herself to be one of the most adept political leaders at the ballot box in Scotland’s history.

Afer 2014, her party won two Holyrood elections, three Westminster elections, two local elections and a European vote, cementing the SNP as the premier political force in Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon’s performance at the ballot box as leader of the SNP was unmatched (Andrew Milligan/PA) — © Andrew Milligan

While her leadership was in its infancy, the First Minister oversaw an election that rode the wave of independence support, returning 56 of 59 seats at Westminster.

– Social security

Following the 2014 independence referendum, the Smith Commission – set up to look into giving the Scottish Parliament more powers – recommended some social security responsibilities be devolved to Holyrood.

A Bill creating Social Security Scotland, the country’s first benefits agency, was passed in 2016, with a raft of new payouts set up in the following years, including the Scottish Child Payment – a £25 per child per week benefit given to poorer families.

It has been heralded as “game-changing” by poverty campaigners but figures released last week indicate 24% of children are still in poverty.

The Bute House Agreement was announced in 2021 (Jeff J Mitchell/PA) — © Jeff J Mitchell

– Bute House Agreement

Following the 2021 election, Ms Sturgeon announced her party was in talks with the Scottish Greens about a potential powersharing deal.

That August, she announced what has since become known as the Bute House Agreement – named for the First Minister’s official residence in Edinburgh.

The parties agreed a common policy platform, with some specific areas where dissent was allowed, and Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater were given ministerial posts.

The agreement enshrined the pro-independence majority in Holyrood, and all but guaranteed the passage of the vast majority of the Government’s policy pledges.

– Covid-19

Coronavirus changed everything about public life for two years, claiming the lives of – as of March 12 2023 – 17,001 people in Scotland, according to National Records of Scotland where the virus was mentioned on death certificates.

The performance of the First Minister and Scottish Government was mixed throughout the pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon fronted near-daily briefings during the pandemic (Andrew Milligan/PA) — © Andrew Milligan

Ms Sturgeon fronted the Government’s response, giving near-daily briefings to update the public on the situation, as well as taking questions from the media.

She was widely seen as being more competent in her response to the virus than the UK Government, repeatedly favouring a more cautious approach than then prime minister, Boris Johnson.

But she was also criticised over the handling of care homes in the early days of the pandemic, with 78 people who had tested positive for the virus being discharged from hospital to care homes.

– Independence

The fight for Scottish independence is often described as the First Minister’s defining mission, but as she leaves office for the backbenches, she will be frustrated not to have taken further strides towards it.

Despite repeated election wins and requests for a Section 30 order to grant Scotland the powers to hold another referendum, the UK Government consistently rejected calls for another vote.

In a change in strategy, the First Minister asked Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, who said she was not confident a proposed Bill for another vote was within Holyrood’s competence, to test if Scotland had the power within the devolution settlement to hold its own referendum.

The argument went before the UK Supreme Court last year, where it was struck down by judges, backing the party – and Ms Sturgeon – into a political corner.

Her favoured path ahead of her shock resignation was what she described as a “de facto referendum”, meaning the SNP would consider a majority of pro-independence votes at the next UK general election a mandate to begin negotiations for secession.

– Salmond inquiry