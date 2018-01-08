No change in senior posts as Theresa May reshuffles Cabinet team BelfastTelegraph.co.uk Theresa May has kept the biggest beasts in her Cabinet in post in a reshuffle forced by the resignation of Damian Green after he admitted lying over pornography on his office computer. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/no-change-in-senior-posts-as-theresa-may-reshuffles-cabinet-team-36466993.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article36466989.ece/6ff99/AUTOCROP/h342/bpanews_4a27ebc7-bd13-48fb-9ca1-678b2607e1d8_1

Theresa May has kept the biggest beasts in her Cabinet in post in a reshuffle forced by the resignation of Damian Green after he admitted lying over pornography on his office computer.

Former justice secretary David Lidington was appointed to Mr Green’s old position of Minister for the Cabinet Office, but did not inherit the title of first secretary of state, which marked Mrs May’s long-time friend and ally as her effective deputy.

But he will fill in for Mrs May at Prime Minister’s Questions and take on some of the responsibilities for chairing influential Cabinet committees, including some relating to Brexit.

David Lidington has been appointed Minister for the Cabinet Office to replace Damian Green (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It is understood that Mrs May does not intend to appoint a first secretary of state in what is expected to be her biggest reshuffle since taking office in 2016.

Downing Street confirmed Chancellor Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Brexit Secretary David Davis are all keeping their current jobs.

Jeremy Hunt retains responsibility for health, but has had social care added to his Cabinet title in a sign that the issue will be taken seriously at the highest level of Government.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire resigned from the Cabinet on grounds of ill health, weeks before major surgery for a lesion on his right lung.

Mr Lidington was also named Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, replacing Sir Patrick McLoughlin, who was sacked as Conservative chairman following criticism of his role in the party’s poor performance in last year’s snap election.

Brandon Lewis has been named the new party chairman, amid farcical scenes which saw the Tories’ official Twitter account incorrectly announce that the job had gone to Chris Grayling.

.@BrandonLewis: “I’m honoured to be made Chairman of the Conservative Party, it’s a fantastic opportunity to take the Party forward.” #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/vjnMBtdNuO — Conservatives (@Conservatives) January 8, 2018

Speculation remained rife at Westminster that several big names were on their way out of the Cabinet, with Education Secretary Justine Greening and the Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom reported to be vulnerable as the Prime Minister sought to assert her authority.

But Greg Clark retained his position as Business Secretary despite reports that he could face the sack.

Mrs May indicated the door would be open to Mr Brokenshire for a return to Government after he has overcome his health difficulties, telling him in a letter she was looking forward to “working alongside you again when you are back to full health”.

Former immigration minister Mr Lewis, who also takes the title of minister without portfolio, said he was “honoured” to be appointed party chairman less than eight years after arriving in the House of Commons as MP for Great Yarmouth in 2010.

His promotion appeared to mark a concerted effort to revitalise Conservative campaign headquarters, with the appointment of a number of younger MPs from diverse ethnic backgrounds to senior roles, including former soldier James Cleverly as deputy chairman.

Delighted that I’ve been asked by @theresa_may to become Deputy Chairman of @Conservatives



Looking forward to working with a fantastic team led by @BrandonLewis — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) January 8, 2018

Junior minister Chris Skidmore was appointed vice chairman for policy, Maria Caulfield as vice chair for women, and 2017 intake MPs Kemi Badenoch and Ben Bradley as vice chairs for candidates and youth respectively.

But the shake-up was overshadowed by a blunder at HQ which saw the official @conservatives Twitter feed congratulate Transport Secretary Mr Grayling on becoming chairman.

The tweet was deleted within moments of being sent, but not before it had been shared by a number of Tory MPs and reported on TV.

A Tory source said Conservative Campaign Headquarters political director Iain Carter sent the message to a majority of the party’s MPs via WhatsApp, before deleting it and saying it was sent in error.

And there was controversy over Ms Caulfield’s new position, due to her opposition to a parliamentary bid to end the criminalisation of women who terminate their own pregnancies.

Labour’s equalities spokeswoman Dawn Butler branded the appointment “appalling”, while the British Pregnancy Advisory Service described it as “profoundly disappointing”.

Sajid Javid has had his responsibility for housing added to his existing Cabinet title in a sign of the issue’s increasing political importance.

He is now Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Sir Patrick said he felt it was the right time to leave the Cabinet “as we discussed some months ago”.

The outgoing Tory chairman has faced criticism over the way the general election campaign was run, but Mrs May said he had responded to the challenge with “vigour” and praised his “wisdom, hard work and dedication”.

Gavin Williamson retains his role as Defence Secretary, which he has held for just over two months.

Mrs May’s official spokesman said the addition of the word “housing” to Mr Javid’s title “reflects the joint ambition between the Prime Minister and Secretary of State to make clear the absolute priority this Government places on housing”.

But he declined to offer an explanation for the decision to rebrand Mr Javid’s department a “ministry”.

The spokesman insisted the transition from the DCLG to the MHCLG, instantly nicknamed “HoCoLoGo” by Westminster wags, would be “done in a cost-effective way”.

Former work and pensions secretary David Gauke has taken over the roles of Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary vacated by Mr Lidington.

Former culture secretary Karen Bradley has taken over the politically sensitive Northern Ireland role from Mr Brokenshire.