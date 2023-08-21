No further action over cash-for-honours allegations against King’s charity

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police investigating cash for honours allegations involving the Prince’s Foundation are to take no further action (Nick Ansell/PA)

Detectives investigating cash-for-honours allegations involving the King’s charity The Prince’s Foundation are to take no further action.

The Metropolitan Police said the decision followed advice from prosecutors and consideration of the information received to date.

It launched an investigation in February last year following a series of newspaper articles accusing former close confidant to the King Michael Fawcett of promising to help a Saudi billionaire donor achieve British citizenship and a knighthood.

Mr Fawcett resigned as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation in the wake of the allegations.

But on Monday police said having interviewed several witnesses and examined more than 200 documents no further action would be taken.