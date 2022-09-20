‘No surprise’ trade deal with US on back burner

PM’s protocol Bill not doing her any favours with Biden: Labour

Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York

Liz Truss’ admission that negotiations for a post-Brexit free trade deal with the US will not restart for years is “not in the least bit surprising”, given her “determination to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol”, a Labour MP has said.

On Tuesday, the prime minister conceded that talks with the US are not on the horizon as she flew to New York ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden.

Mr Biden has repeatedly warned that attempts to unwind the protocol by the UK put any trade deal at risk.

The president has stalled on negotiations and, vocally proud of his Irish heritage, has raised concerns about the impact of Brexit and the protocol on the peace process.

Ms Truss stressed her priority is striking agreements with India and the Gulf states, and joining a pact with nations including Australia and Japan. But she heavily downplayed the chances of talks even resuming to get the comprehensive deal with the US that was billed by Brexit backers as a major benefit of leaving the EU during the referendum.

Ms Truss said the deals with Delhi and other allies are “our trade priorities” ahead of talks with the US president at a United Nations summit on Wednesday.

“There aren’t currently any negotiations taking place with the US and I don’t have an expectation that those are going to start in the short to medium term,” she told reporters flying with her to New York.

Officials did not deny that Ms Truss was effectively conceding it will be years before talks with the White House resume.

Labour MP Hilary Benn MP, co-convenor of the UK Trade and Business Commission, said: “Given her determination to rip up the NI Protocol and break international law with her bill, it’s not in the least bit surprising that the prime minister has now been forced to admit that the long-promised US trade deal has been kicked into the long grass.

“She knows that there is strong bi-partisan opposition in Washington to what she is doing.

“Three weeks into her premiership and six years after the EU referendum, the big promise that we would quickly get a trade deal with the USA remains what it always was — a very distant prospect.”

When Boris Johnson last visited the US as prime minister, Mr Biden downplayed the chances of a deal with the UK as he warned against tampering with the “Irish accords” amid a row over the post-Brexit protocol.

Ms Truss named among her priorities the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), one of the world’s largest trading blocs which includes Australia, Canada and Japan.

The other she cited is the Gulf Co-operation Council, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and is the EU’s sixth largest export market.

Mr Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a deadline for striking a deal by Diwali, the Hindu celebration being held on October 23.

So far the UK and the US have been striking smaller state-by-state agreements, with Britain signing deals with Indiana and North Carolina. But these are far less ambitious than the comprehensive free trade deal touted by Brexit supporters during the 2016 referendum.

