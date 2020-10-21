Nora Quoirin: Monk gave clues on where to find teen, inquest told

Hiker who discovered missing NI teen's body tells inquest of search

The hiker who discovered the body of Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin in Malaysia last year has said a Siamese monk divulged clues on her final whereabouts.

Search and rescue volunteer Chong Yue Fatt was testifying as the 28th witness on day 12 of the inquest into Nora's death where he also recalled the sequence of events that led to the discovery of the missing teenager's body on August 13, 2019.

He was asked to explain why he and his group of civilian volunteers - which comprised experienced local hikers - had decided to search the area where Nora's body was eventually found, about 1.5 miles from her family's holiday home.

Nora, whose mum Meabh is from Belfast, disappeared from The Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, sparking a massive 10-day hunt involving helicopters, search dogs and hundreds of searchers.

The 15-year-old, who had learning difficulties, went missing a day after she and her family arrived for a two-week holiday at the resort, about 40 miles south of Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking in Mandarin through a court interpreter, Chong told coroner Maimoonah Aid yesterday: "I heard from Chan (our group leader) that he had contacted a Siamese monk and the monk had instructed him to look for the girl near areas with a river.

"After two days of searching, Chan still hadn't found anything but passed a river on his way back, which is why we returned to the area on the third day."

On August 13, Chong said a team of 20 people had reported for duty before heading out to the search area guided by Chan.

Chong said he had cried out to his fellow searchers after chancing upon Nora's body which was lying on a rock near a river.

"At that time, I could not identify who it was because I was standing quite a distance away.

"There was also a makeshift hut about 50 metres from the body and the surrounding area was dense with vegetation," he said, describing the setting as being similar to an abandoned oil palm plantation.

After alerting the group to the body, Chong said the party delegated one of the seasoned hikers to contact authorities as mobile coverage in the area was poor.

"We all tried to call by phone but could not get any calls out.

"We asked a Malaysian Indian who knows the area very well and he was the one who told his father to call the fire department, because there was no (phone) line," he added.

Without approaching the body, Chong said the group then had waited for "one or two hours" before help arrived.

He added: "We told all group members not to come close to the body, because (we were) afraid we would tamper any evidence. We just waited until assistance arrived."

Earlier, Chong told the court that he first became aware of the search for Nora through the press and was encouraged to join the operation by friends.

"They hike as well and asked me to join the search since we have on occasion ventured to the nearby Gunung Berembun hiking trail," he said.

When asked if it was difficult for a seasoned hiker to reach the location where Nora's body was found, Chong replied that there were no visible hiking trails.

An autopsy found that Nora probably died of internal bleeding after spending about a week in the dense rainforest.

The inquest continues.