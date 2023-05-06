Northern Ireland artist paints special tribute to the King Charles in just two days

A light hearted painting inspired by the old Guinness Advertisements painted by John Gilroy. In 1953 Guinness produced an advertisement to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth. By Brian John Spencer

Co Down artist Brian John Spencer with his portrait of King Charles

While he is well-known for his sharp political cartoons and caricatures, Co Down artist Brian John Spencer has shown he is a dab hand at the finer work — in a portrait of King Charles to mark the coronation.

Brian John Spencer, who is self-taught, said the idea for the portrait came about much by chance.

He was recently surfing on the web and an advert promoting a portrait of King Charles popped up, along with a hefty price tag.

Feeling that local artists could do a much better job, he took out his brushes and gave it a shot.

A watercolour of a young Prince Charles. By Brian John Spencer

Inspired by a photograph of Charles holding a pint of Guinness at an event last year, Brian got to work and the piece was finished in less that two days.

“If there’s ever a big moment I feel compelled to document or capture it. For this moment [the coronation] I didn’t think it was one for a political cartoon,” Brian said.

“I have three kids and as solemn as the Queen’s funeral was last year, for us it was special time to go through it as a family. Likewise, the coronation is also a special moment. We’ll be going to Hillsborough tomorrow to watch it on the big screen.”

Being an artist, Brian said he wanted to mark the occasion with some of his own work.

“In Northern Ireland, the King wouldn’t be divisive as such, but he’s a figure who either people are really into or who just don’t really bother with,” he said.

“Being someone who is Northern Irish, Irish and British, I wanted to do the piece that harks back to our wee corner of these islands.

“Guinness is also something that crosses all divides here, whether you’re down in Dublin for the hurling final, or watching Ulster versus Leinster, everyone is drinking Guinness, so I thought that would be a nice twist on it.”

Brian said some of his work has been lying incomplete for months, but in this case the Charles portrait only took a day and a half.

“Sometimes it just flows out of you and, as soon as I found a good image of him holding a Guinness, I had to do it,” he said.

The artist said he is also working on a painting of Prince William holding a pint of the black stuff, which he hopes to have finished before the big event.

“Looking around I also found a Guinness poster that was commissioned for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953, which is quite fun and includes the famous Guinness stork holding a Union Jack,” he added.

“So I’m working on another piece inspired by that and some of those old Guinness posters, which is done in a more cartoon style with the King holding a pint and the stork behind him with a crown.

“As a local artist, I often find people just contacting me and offering to buy my work, and it’ll be the case with these pieces too.”