Northern Ireland football veteran Jonny Evans proud to be made an MBE

Jonny Evans, who has played 100 times for Northern Ireland, is to be made an MBE (Brian Lawless/PA)

Northern Ireland football international Jonny Evans said it was “amazing” when he was informed he is to be made an MBE.

The Leicester City defender, 35, who has been capped 100 times by Northern Ireland, is recognised for services to football.

He is currently in Copenhagen where he was due to play in a Euro qualifier against Denmark.

He told the PA news agency it was a “a really nice thing” to be recognised for his career.

He said: “When I got the letter through the door and it had the royal seal on the back I was a bit shocked, but it was also amazing.

“It made me feel very proud, especially when I saw that it was in recognition of my contribution to association football in Northern Ireland.

“It brought it home that playing more than 100 times for my country, and playing for so long for Northern Ireland, has been so good.

“I represented everyone in the country and had many good times along the way.”

He also revealed the Evans family are delighted for him and he is looking forward to the investiture, a venue and date for which has still to be confirmed.

“It will be a really special day and one that we will really enjoy,” he added.

Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood said: “Many congratulations to Jonny on being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

“He has been a terrific servant to football in Northern Ireland and this award is richly deserved.”

Evans started his career at Manchester United. He later played for West Bromwich Albion before signing for Leicester City.

He played for Northern Ireland at Euro 2016, the first time the team had qualified for a major international tournament since the 1986 World Cup.