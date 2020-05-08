Northern Ireland joins UK in commemorating VE Day

Northern Ireland has joined the rest of the UK in commemorating the 75th anniversary of VE Day, with the country urged to draw on the "same spirit of national endeavour" during the coronavirus crisis.

Millions fell silent at 11am on Friday to remember those who served in the Second World War, and the price so many paid for freedom.

Two RAF Typhoon jets fly over Belfast, northern Ireland on May 8th 2020 to mark V.E Day (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Two RAF Typhoon aircraft performed a flypast over Belfast to mark the occasion, while First Minister Arlene Foster joined members from Lisbellaw and South Fermanagh World War Society on Thursday night as they sounded a WW2 air raid siren over Enniskillen.

Members of the East End Great War Society gathered at the war memorial on the Woodstock Road in Belfast, abiding by social distancing guidelines. Wreaths were laid by various associations and bugler Jonathan Spence marked the minutes silence by playing the Last Post.

Elsewhere, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall each laid a wreath at a memorial near Balmoral.

First Minister Arlene Foster joins Brian Johnson and members from Lisbellaw and South Fermanagh World War Society as they sound a Second World War air raid siren over Enniskillen in tribute to NHS and other key workers ahead of VE Day commenorations. Presseye Roy Crawford

Charles wore Highland Day Dress - a Hunting Stewart kilt with a Gordon Highlanders tie and lapel badge - as well as wearing medals and neck order.

The Duchess of Cornwall placed spring flowers on the memorial, which were picked personally by Her Royal Highness from the garden at Birkhall.

Veterans and members of the public, unable to gather by their local war memorials as normal, quietly reflected in their own homes and joined in online commemorations.

The anniversary will also be marked with virtual street parties and a national sing-a-long to Dame Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again.

In a special message broadcast on the Royal British Legion's livestream on Friday morning, Dame Vera gave her thanks to the wartime generation.

The message, read by actress Lesley Sharp, said: "As we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war, what a perfect opportunity for me to say thank you to everyone who did their bit to help us fight for freedom.

"Not only our wonderful air force, navy and army, but all the munitions workers in factories, those who broke the codes, the land girls and everyone else in the country."

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/05/2020 Two RAF Typhoon jets fly over Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 8th 2020 to mark the start of V.E Day celebrations across Northern Ireland.

Members of the East End Great War Society gathered at the War Memorial on the Woodstock Road to remember those who had fallen in the two World Wars and to celebrate and mark VE Day.

In a letter to veterans, the Prime Minister assured them that despite the ongoing lockdown, their efforts to defeat a "ruthless enemy" would not be forgotten.

Boris Johnson said: "On this anniversary, we are engaged in a new struggle against the coronavirus which demands the same spirit of national endeavour that you exemplified 75 years ago.

"We cannot pay our tribute with the parades and street celebrations we enjoyed in the past; your loved ones may be unable to visit in person," he said in the letter.

"But please allow us, your proud compatriots, to be the first to offer our gratitude, our heartfelt thanks and our solemn pledge: you will always be remembered."

At 9pm, the Queen will address the nation in a televised message - the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a speech over the radio three-quarters of a century earlier.