Northern Ireland petrol prices: What is fuel duty, how will the 5p cut affect you and when are petrol prices likely to come down?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits a Sainsbury's supermarket garage in south east London to fill up a car with petrol Credit HM Treasury

In one of the landmark announcements by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, fuel duty on petrol and diesel was cut by 5p per litre for the next year.

The move by Mr Sunak was an attempt to alleviate spiralling fuel costs for motorists caused by the rising prices of crude oil across the globe.

Despite the intervention by the Chancellor, Northern Ireland’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy suggested the reduction was “minimal”.

What is fuel duty?

Fuel duty is a government tax which makes up part of the price when you buy petrol, diesel or other fuel for vehicles or heating.

For petrol and diesel it has been almost 58p per litre for the past 11 years. Another tax, VAT at 20% is applied on top of this.

The new price after the Chancellor announced the cut will be 52.95p.

Fuel duty accounts for over a third of the price of a litre of petrol, making up a significant chunk of the cost for consumers.

Why is petrol and diesel so expensive at the moment?

According to the latest available figures from the Consumer Council from March 17, petrol and diesel prices are at an all-time high in Northern Ireland.

The average diesel price across the province according to the figures is 174.2p and the average petrol price is 163.3p.

The main reason for the rising prices is linked with the rising cost of crude oil, which is used to make petrol and diesel.

The pandemic led to demand for energy collapsing, with prices then falling. However, as the pandemic has begun to ease and society has reopened, demand and therefore prices have skyrocketed.

On top of this, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions has led to demand for oil from other producers and higher prices.

How much difference will the cut actually make?

According to analysis by the RAC, the 5p reduction in fuel duty will make it around £3.30 cheaper to fill up a typical family car with a 55-litre tank.

However the organisation said the reduction was a “drop in the ocean” and will only take prices back to the level they were at just over a week ago.

When will you see the difference and why haven’t prices changed already?

The cut in fuel duty took effect from 6pm on Wednesday, however anyone heading to the forecourts may have noticed things had not changed at the pump.

As retailers have already purchased their existing stock, they are still liable for the previous duty which is built in.

Retailers will need to sell all of their remaining fuel - which had the full duty already paid - before they can resupply and start selling cheaper fuel purchased at a reduced rate.

Therefore, it could take several days for the new lower prices to be reflected at the pump.