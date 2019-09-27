Northern Ireland scammers taking advantage of Thomas Cook collapse

Police have issued a warning that scammers are targeting Thomas Cook customers in Northern Ireland following the travel giant's collapse.

Earlier this week, the travel agent ceased trading and went into liquidation with the loss of around 21,000 jobs worldwide.

Thousands of customers had their holidays disrupted and a repatriation plan had to be put into operation for around 600,000 customer left stranded abroad.

Up to 6,000 of those were from Northern Ireland.

Posting on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said scammers are contacting customers pretending to be from their bank and offering refunds for holidays.

"Sickeningly but predictably the scammers are striking on this while the iron is hot. Classic fraud technique of catching you off guard," they said.

"Your bank wont be contacting you with a refund or asking for any details. Yes its seems obvious and a message that is repeated constantly but put the phone down or delete the email.

"If you are in a position to be refunded through your bank, holiday insurance or credit card company it will happen without you needing to provide a rake of personal details and account numbers. Don’t do it."