Northern Ireland snow and ice warning as temperatures to plummet

Snow falling over Belfast as a lone hill climber walks along Cave Hill. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The Met Office has issued another weather warning, this time for snow and ice across Northern Ireland.

Temperatures could drop as low as minus 10C in the coming days in some parts, as Storm Christoph gives way to colder winter weather this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for NI which will kick in from 4pm on Friday and go through to 10.30am on Saturday.

Forecasters say there will probably be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected by snowfall, with longer journey times by car as well as bus and train services," they added.

Showers will continue through the day and into the weekend.

Around 1-3cm could accumulate at low levels but as much as 5-10 cm of additional snow may accumulate on higher ground. Clear skies between showers will also bring the threat of ice.

For Saturday wintry showers across the north becoming more confined to coastal areas in the afternoon, while the south stays dry with some sunny spells. Maximum temperature of around 4 °C expected.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is for sunny spells and isolated showers on Sunday. Dry with some sunshine on Monday then cloudier on Tuesday with some rain.

In England and Wales Storm Christoph forced large scale evacuations after floods in several areas.

A Met Office forecaster has said, however, that it is going to be “more wintry now” as the storm moves away to the east.

Meteorologist Craig Snell added: “We’re losing the rain but gaining some colder and possibly some wintry weather too.”

He went on: “It will be feeling cold, I think that certainly that will be something that we will all be noticing it will be colder than it was to start the week.”

“I think the main thing for most of us will be that we will see some frosty nights and with the ground wet from the rain we’ve had we may well see some icy patches."