Number of arrests made after protesters try to stop Scottish Grand National

Animal Rising activists are apprehended by police officers as they attempted to invade the race course during the Coral Scottish Grand National festival at Ayr Racecourse

Animal rights protesters stormed the track at Ayr Racecourse in a bid to stop the Scottish Grand National.

Police Scotland made a number of arrest after, group Animal Rising said, around 25 of its supporters made their way on to the track.

The group said they were “attempting to attach themselves to jumps and gates” in an effort to cancel the race, which Christian Williams-trained Kitty’s Light went on to win.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are responding to a protest which is ongoing at Ayr Racecourse this afternoon.

“A significant operation is under way to safely remove those involved.

“A number of arrests have been made and an increased police presence remains at the scene.”

It is the latest protest to target racing, with the Grand National at Aintree being delayed for around 15 minutes when animal rights activists made their way onto the track.

Scores of activists climbed fences and at least two fixed themselves to a jump using glue and lock-on devices. Some 118 people were arrested by Merseyside Police in total.