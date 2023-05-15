Nurses are living in poverty, says RCN chief Pat Cullen

The RCN has warned that nurses are ‘living in poverty’ as it urged the Government to get back round the table (PA) — © Stefan Rousseau

Nurses are “living in poverty” and many are leaving the profession because “they can no longer afford to stay in it”, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has said as it called on the Government to reopen talks about pay.

Pat Cullen, chief executive and general secretary of the RCN, said the Government’s revised pay offer was rejected by nurses because it “isn’t sufficient to address those really critical issues”.

She urged ministers to prevent nurses from “going into the winter months on strike action again”.

Speaking ahead of the RCN’s annual congress in Brighton, Ms Cullen told Good Morning Britain: “We’ll hear many debates over the next week, just about the conditions that our nursing staff are working in – they are harrowing to listen to, it’s harrowing for our nurses, it’s harrowing for our patients.

“We need to address the absolute crisis that we’re in within the health service and the crisis that our nursing staff find themselves in.

“Our nurses, and we’ll hear from them this week, many of them (are) living in poverty and having to leave the profession simply because they can no longer afford to stay in it.

“We can’t continue on with this. So the 9% that has been given by the Government over the two years isn’t sufficient to address those really critical issues.

“And we need to do something urgently and that’s what our thousands of members are urging this Government to do.”

Nursing leader Pat Cullen has urged the Government to reopen negotiations (PA) — © Danny Lawson

Meanwhile, Ms Cullen insisted that her position was not “confusing” for nurses on the ground.

She had initially urged members to accept the Government’s revised pay offer of 5% for this year and a one-off payment for last year.

Members of the union rejected the offer and the RCN is planning to ballot nurses to see whether they are prepared to stage further strikes.

Asked about remarks by Energy Secretary Grant Shapps, who said her stance was “confusing”, Ms Cullen told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme “No, it’s not confusing.

“Tens of thousands of my members voted to tell the Government their last offer was not good enough, that’s very clear.

“What was the offer? It was basically a consolidated 9% over a couple of years, and that’s a really important point. And we’re saying to government, let’s negotiate further and add to it.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And she told Good Morning Britain: “I work with ruling council – our ruling council’s elected members, many of them frontline nurses – and we’ve been over this many times to say at that point in time in those negotiations, we took everything off the table that we could possibly get from the Government.

“Our members spoke loud and clear – one of the highest turnouts in the ballot so far – and they said ‘to us, it’s not enough, it will address short-term measures within the health service but it will not address the long-term challenges that we have got’.

“And I’m listening to them and they obviously have spoken up very loud, 300,000 of them, and they want to get back round the table with Government and reopen negotiations.

“That’s what I’m focused on.”

The RCN ballot is set to open on May 23.

Ms Cullen added: “That’s when the Royal College of Nursing will open that ballot and then our members will have their voice again.

“But we can stop that, we do not need to be going into the winter months on strike action again with our members.

“We actually should be able to resolve this now – get around the table and do it for nursing and do it for patients.”