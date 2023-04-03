Olivia’s great-grandmother died the night before killer’s sentencing

Cheryl Korbel, (centre right) mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, arrives at Manchester Crown Court, as Thomas Cashman, 34, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, is sentenced for the murder of her daughter (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

The great-grandmother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel died the night before her killer was sentenced, after holding out long enough to hear he had been found guilty, a court has heard.

Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, took a teddy made from her daughter’s pyjamas into the witness box at Manchester Crown Court as she read a statement at the sentencing of Thomas Cashman.

Cashman, 34, who was found guilty of Olivia’s murder last week after a trial, was not in court to hear the emotional family statements after refusing to come up from the cells.

Thomas Cashman at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA) — © Elizabeth Cook

Ms Korbel told the court her grandmother, who “adored Liv and Liv her”, had recently been in hospital and a couple of weeks ago had been taken home for end-of-life care.

She said she had not been able to spend “enough quality time” with her grandmother because her main focus had been the trial.

Ms Korbel said the 92-year-old had “held out long enough to hear that coward had been found guilty”.

She added: “Sadly, my nan passed away last night.”

Olivia’s older sister Chloe Korbel, 18, told the court: “Not only did I lose my baby sister but I lost my best friend.

“When I was told she passed away I felt as though my heart had stopped beating.

“A piece of me left with her that night and since then I have felt as though I am in a nightmare I can’t wake up from.”

In a statement read to the court, Olivia’s father John Francis Pratt asked Cashman, who was not in court to hear the question: “What gives you the right to think you can shoot into what should have been a safe place for Olivia that evening?

“We will never be a whole family again and you did that to us.”