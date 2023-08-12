One dead, 50 rescued after small boat incident in Channel – French authorities

One person is said to have died in the incident (Gareth Fuller/PA)

One person has died and about 50 people have been rescued following an incident involving a small boat in the Channel on Saturday morning, French authorities have said.

Two British ships and several French vessels have been involved in a search and rescue operation, a statement from France’s Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.

Early on Saturday morning, information was received from a patrol boat that a migrant boat was sinking off Sangatte, the statement said.

Six people were recovered in a serious condition, one of whom was then taken by helicopter to Calais hospital and declared dead.

It is understood Home Secretary Suella Braverman will chair a meeting with Border Force officials later.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident in the Channel. HM Coastguard are working on a co-ordinated response and further information will be provided in due course.”

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution said a Dover-based volunteer lifeboat crew launched just before 4am to respond to the incident.

An investigation has also been opened by the Boulogne prosecutor’s office.