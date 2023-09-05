One person dead and another in a critical condition after coach and car crash

One person has died and another is in a critical condition after a crash involving a and a car in Pembrokeshire (Yui Mok/PA)

One person has died and another is in a critical condition after a crash involving a 52-seater coach and a car on a bridge.

The collision, between the two vehicles shortly after 2pm on Tuesday on the Cleddau Bridge in Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, left one of the drivers trapped.

Dyfed-Powys Police posted an update on Facebook on Tuesday evening saying: “Sadly, one person has died. Next of kin have been advised and are being supported by officers.

“One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

“A number of passengers on the coach were taken to hospital with various levels of injuries.

“The A477 is currently closed between the Honeyborough roundabout and the Pembroke roundabout and road users are advised to take an alternative route.”

The Mid and West Wales Fire Service said crews from the Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth were called to the scene as well as the air ambulance and Dyfed-Powys Police.

“Crews extricated a severely trapped driver who was then taken to hospital by air ambulance,” a fire service spokesman said.

“Several of the bus passengers suffered with various injuries and many of them were taken to hospital by road ambulances and police vehicles.

“This was declared a major incident but is has since been stood down.

“Road traffic collision equipment, HGV platform and trauma packs were all extensively used throughout this incident.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service said 10 people were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

“We sent five emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one Cymru High Acuity Response Unit and non-emergency patient transport service vehicles to the scene,” a spokesman said.

“We were supported by colleagues from the Wales Air Ambulance. We transferred one patient to University Hospital of Wales, and a further nine patients to Withybush Hospital for further treatment.”

The Cleddau Bridge opened to traffic in 1975 and replaced a ferry service connecting the two separated parts of Pembrokeshire.

Around 4.4 million vehicles per year use the bridge to cross the Milford Haven estuary.