Outraged: Salmond may take legal action over book co-written by NI journalist

Book claims: Scotland’s former First Minister Alex Salmond speaking to the media outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Credit: Jane Barlow

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has said he is considering fresh legal action over a new book co-written by a Northern Ireland journalist.

Break-Up: How Alex Salmond And Nicola Sturgeon Went To War, reports the breakdown in relations between two of Scottish politics’ most prominent figures.

It is written by Kieran Andrews and David Clegg, who is from Lisburn.

Mr Salmond criticised the book for reporting "leaked extracts" from a Scottish Government investigation which reportedly found his behaviour amounted to sexual misconduct.

Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, Scotland's most senior civil servant, is said to have upheld five charges against Mr Salmond at the conclusion of her investigation in 2018

But with the former first minister having successfully taken legal action against the Scottish Government over its handling of those allegations, Mr Salmond insisted that any leaking of her conclusions "undermines the entire purpose and outcome of the successful judicial review".

The former SNP leader, who now heads up the rival pro-independence Alba Party, insisted that as a result the publication of this was an "attack on the administration of justice itself".

Mr Salmond said he was now consulting with lawyers on a number of issues.

He alleged the book "potentially breaches the criminal law in a number of ways". He said he had reported to the Crown his concerns about the publication, with extracts having been published by The Times.

Mr Salmond said he had also instructed his lawyers to report to the Crown "the outrageous decision of some to publish leaked extracts of the Permanent Secretary, Lesley Evans' findings in the original unlawful investigation".

As well as winning his legal case against the Scottish Government, a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh cleared for former first minister of 13 charges in March 2020.

Mr Salmond insisted: "I won two court cases in the highest courts in the land both civil and criminal, where a judge found in my favour and jury of nine women and six men acquitted me."

The book’s authors were contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for publishers Biteback said: “Biteback are aware of Alex Salmond’s recent statement on Break-Up by David Clegg and Kieran Andrews. Naturally, we have taken expert legal advice on the book’s content prior to publication.”