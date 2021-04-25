Over 100 firefighters battling Mourne Mountains wildfire

Over 100 firefighters are continuing to tackle one of the largest gorse fires in recent years in Northern Ireland.

Firefighters are spending a third day in the Mourne Mountains, battling the flames through demanding terrain.

The blaze in the Slieve Donard area started in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has declared a major incident and the public has been urged to stay away.

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a large gorse fire in the Slieve Donard area of the Mourne Mountains for the second day. Picture: Conor Kinahan/Pacemaker Press

In an update on Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the NIFRS explained that as well as the firefighters, coastguard helicopters and 12 fire appliances are dealing with the blaze.

Dramatic images of the Co Down peak ablaze have sparked concern, with First Minister Arlene Foster tweeting: "This is devastating and tragic. The impact on wildlife and flora is unimaginable. Full support to those battling the flames."

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis described the scenes as "deeply distressing" at one of the region's most beautiful landmarks. He paid tribute to the firefighters at the scene.

General view of the Mourne mountains overlooking Newcastle, Co Down on Saturday morning after a gorse fire spread yesterday. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Environment Minister Edwin Poots said horrifying damage is being done over a wide spread area, particularly to wildlife and biodiversity.

He met emergency responders at the major incident command centre in Newcastle on Saturday.

Support is expected from the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

A gorse fire spreads across the Mourne Mountains overlooking Newcastle, Co Down. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

"The Irish helicopter is going to be operational today and then an English helicopter is going be there to relieve the Irish helicopter," he said.

Mr Poots commended all involved in the effort to stem the fire, which is expected to continue across the day.

"This should not be happening, it is a time of the year when there is a lot of dry grass about, and people need to be ultra cautious that they don't accidently start a fire like this," he said.

"And for those who do it deliberately - you are doing massive damage to the environment, to biodiversity and to wildlife."

A gorse fire spreads across the Mourne Mountains overlooking Newcastle, Co Down. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

He said the area could take years to recover from the damage.

Assistant Fire Commander Aidan Jennings said the fire is across a sizeable area from Bloody Bridge, across Thomas Mountain and the base of Slieve Donard.

He described the flames as burning to the tree line at Donard Park where firefighters are using water and foam to stop it spreading to the nearby forest and Glen River. The fire also extends up Slieve Donard to higher and less accessible ground.

Speaking on Saturday evening, Mr Jennings said the use of helicopters has allowed the NIFRS to get a good aerial view of the fire spread and move firefighters into remote and difficult to reach positions.

“We are making good progress however it’s been a challenging and exhausting day for everyone involved,” he stated.

“Every firefighter on the mountain has been working exceptionally hard and I want to pay tribute to them.

“They have had to work in intense heat, carrying equipment and they have been physically beating fires out.

“They have witnessed first-hand the devastation on the mountain yet they are heartened by the support of our local community and the generosity in providing refreshments.

“I’d also pay testament to many others across the organisation, working tirelessly behind the scenes, to support the operational response including our personnel in our Regional Control Centre.

“The warm weather is expected to continue over the coming days and the conditions will be perfect for wildfires to start and spread quickly.

“That’s why it’s more important than ever that we all do our bit to prevent these fires from happening in the first place.”

South Down MP Chris Hazzard said the local community is both shocked and angry at the impact on a popular spot with visitors, particularly after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to the area every year.

Mr Hazzard described seeing the smoke on Friday, but then watching the wildfire escalate later after winds saw it spread rapidly towards Slieve Donard.

"People will have seen the shocking images, the Mournes last night looked like a range of volcanos that were erupting," he said.

"There was shock, but also anger in the community that here we are again, another event we have to deal with. Obviously they have been dealing with Covid-19, but there was also a large flood last year and now we're going to have to pick up the pieces after the fire."