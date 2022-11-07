Painting of Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume to be unveiled at Westminster

A portrait of the late former SDLP leader John Hume is set to be unveiled today in Westminster.

The artist was critically acclaimed Northern Irish artist Colin Davidson.

The painting will hang in one of the busiest buildings in the Parliamentary estate, Portcullis House, and will mark the contribution the former Foyle MP and Nobel Peace Prize winner made during his 22-year-tenure as a Westminster MP.

The piece was commissioned by the Speaker’s Advisory Committee on Works of Art after a proposal from the SDLP’s Claire Hanna. It will be a permanent addition to the Parliamentary Art Collection.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said “The enormous contribution that John made to peace here and his lasting legacy has been fondly remembered and immortalised in everything from sculptures to paintings and stage performances.

“When he was first elected in 1983 the North was embroiled in turmoil and by the time he retired things had changed unimaginably — largely due to his efforts. It’s fitting that his contribution to achieving peace on this island will be permanently recognised at Westminster.”

South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said: “John’s contribution to our lives has been incalculable and he is an inspiration for anyone choosing to pursue their goals through political and parliamentary means.”

She also recognised his contribution to the peace process.

“His commitment to peace created the three-strand concept embedded in the Good Friday Agreement and he knew each has to be nurtured,” she added.

“We’re delighted that his portrait, in such a prominent location in Westminster, will remind and encourage UK parliamentarians to understand and value the Agreement’s principles.”

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle said that the Committee was “delighted” to accept the portrait. Artist Colin Davidson said that he was “honoured” to be asked to paint the portrait, which was based off sketches the artist made of Hume during sittings in 2016.