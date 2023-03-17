Parliament warns MSPs to remove TikTok over security fears

MSPs have been “strongly advised” by parliamentary authorities to remove the controversial social media app TikTok from any devices.

The move comes after the UK Government banned the app on government-issued phones amid fears of sensitive data being accessed by the Chinese government, with Beijing’s embassy in the UK hitting out at the move.

In an email to all parliamentary staff and MSPs, a senior IT official at Holyrood urged them to remove the app.

“After discussions with the National Cyber Security Centre, we are strongly advising that all members, members’ staff, parliament staff and contractors’ staff remove the TikTok app from any device currently used to access the Scottish Parliament’s IT systems,” he said.

“This includes personal devices and Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body-issued devices.

“We are giving this advice based on a precautionary approach and the best information available to us at this moment given the concerns around the information the TikTok application can collect from devices.

“We consider this advice to be proportionate and necessary given the situation as we currently understand it.

“We will continue to liaise with cyber security partners including the National Cyber Security Centre and this advice will be kept under review.”