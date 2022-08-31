Parties clash over motion to cut funds for sports clubs with political objectives

The Alliance Party and the TUV have clashed over a proposal to withdraw local authority funding for sports clubs with “political objectives”.

Alliance claimed passing the motion could leave the council open to legal action by the GAA, while the TUV said it was ironic that the liberal party would oppose moves to tackle sectarianism.

At the recent full meeting of Ards and North Down Council, elected representatives heard a motion to withdraw funding to any sporting organisations “with any political objectives or named references to terrorism in their constitution, club names, stadiums or competitions”.

The motion, by TUV councillor Stephen Cooper and independent unionists Tom Smith and Wesley Irvine, also called for a report by council officers outlining the specific relevant policy.

Alliance councillor Alan McDowell attempted to stop the motion by raising a standing order that proposals should be “clear and meaningful, otherwise (they) should be rejected until such times as (they are) resubmitted in clear language”. He also raised another standing order relating to “the wording of a motion being unlawful or irrelevant”.

Mr McDowell said: “If the Chief Executive has not taken legal advice on it then I propose that he does, as I believe it could be unlawful.”

He added: “It requests a report relating to specific relevant council policy — I wasn’t aware this council had a policy to discriminate against people with a different political, religious or sporting preference.”

He added: “I would like to remind members what happened to Craigavon councillors in the 1980s. In 1986 Craigavon council refused St Peter’s GAA club a lease on waste ground for a football pitch. The club took the council to court and won damages and costs.

“The judgment was damning, and stated to not lease the land was ‘motivated by sectarianism and bias through the unjustified actions of the majority of the council’. The local government auditor stepped in and surcharged 17 councillors who served on the council between 1977 and 85, and 12 councillors were disqualified from holding office for at least five years.

“I thought we had moved on. Apparently some have not, and are trying to bring this council into disrepute.”

Chief Executive Stephen Reid said he was satisfied for the motion to go forward.”I don’t agree with the Alderman on his point of specific council policy, the motion states specific relevant policy, and that would be clarified at the committee when it’s heard,” he added.

“I have not sought legal advice because I don’t believe it is unlawful, but if the council voted for that I would be satisfied I could get legal advice before it goes to committee.”

The Alliance amendment fell with 24 votes against and 12 for.

TUV Councillor Stephen Cooper said after the meeting: “I am disgusted at this blatant attempt by the Alliance to try and usurp any attempt at tackling the scourge of sectarianism in our communities, and worse still, sport.”

He added: “The irony of a party such as Alliance, which claims to be a cross-community party, in opposing this motion which aims to remove all sectarian baggage from the sporting arena, is diabolical but hardly surprising.

“I am pleased this motion will be heard at the committee stage next month, where we will all have an opportunity to address the ongoing problem of political interference in sporting organisations.”

The council’s corporate committee will debate the motion on September 13.