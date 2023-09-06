Parts of UK already in heatwave as hottest day of year could be on way

Parts of the UK have hit heatwave criteria for the first time since June as temperatures rise and the hottest day of the year is expected this week.

Areas in West Yorkshire, Cornwall, Devon and Wales hit heatwave criteria on Tuesday, the Met Office said, and more areas are expected to be added to the list as the week goes on.

And while the hottest temperature recorded on Tuesday was 30.7C and did not pass June’s top reading of 32.2C, a new record is likely on Wednesday or Thursday, the forecaster added.

Amy Bokota, meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “In total there’s 13 stations that have officially marked it [heatwave]. As you go through the next couple of days quite a few extra will be added onto that.

(PA Graphics)

“32C is expected tomorrow, 33C perhaps on Thursday, which is expected to be the peak.

“It will then be 32C right the way until Sunday for some places in the south.”

The UK Health Security Agency upgraded its heat alert to amber due to the hot temperatures.

The warning covers every region of England apart from the North East, where a yellow alert is in place.

The alerts are in place from 12pm on Tuesday to 9pm on September 10.

Temperatures are also set to reach 27C in Northern Ireland and Scotland, the Met Office said.

The temperatures could start to drop gradually at the weekend and there is a chance of thunderstorms breaking out from the north and west of the country, the forecaster added.