Patel pledge: Hopes high for 1974 Birmingham pub bombings inquiry

Atrocity: West Midlands mayor Andy Street and Julie Hambleton, who lost her sister in the 1974 attack, at the Birmingham pub bombings memorial

Campaigners have welcomed a pledge by the Home Secretary to consider holding a public inquiry into the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

Priti Patel said she would think about establishing a statutory inquiry into the blasts after a request by Conservative West Midlands mayor Andy Street.

In April last year an inquest jury found a botched IRA warning call led to the deaths of 21 people unlawfully killed in the atrocity on November 21, 1974. The two bombs at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs injured 220 others.

Read more Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry

A flawed investigation by West Midlands Police led to the wrongful convictions of the Birmingham Six.

Mr Street, a long-time supporter of the Justice for the 21 Campaign, said he was optimistic a final decision could follow within "months".

He added: "We have been pressing, along with the families, different Home Secretaries to make this decision.

"I simply sat down with the current Home Secretary and said: 'Priti, there is a real issue here, we need you to make this decision'. She's examined it herself and she has now decided there is sufficient of a case here to look really thoroughly at the case for a public inquiry."

Ms Patel said: "My sympathy remains with all those affected by these awful events 46 years ago. And I recognise the desire of the victims' families and the wider community to see those responsible brought to justice.

"So I would welcome the opportunity to meet some of the families so that I can take their views into account, together with official advice, before making any decision."

Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the bombings, said the announcement was "fantastic news", adding the unsolved bombings had "left a stain on our city and will continue to do so until justice is seen to be done".

Belfast-based lawyers KRW Law, who represented many of the victims' families at the inquest, said they believed an inquiry "would be the most effective method of investigating the bombings".