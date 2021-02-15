Pictured: RSS Sir David Attenborough spotted off North Coast

The Sir David Attenborough aka Boaty McBoatface in the waters outside Portrush on February 15th 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The RSS Sir David Attenborough was spotted sailing off the North Coast, near Castlerock, on Monday.

The vessel, most well-known for an online naming poll gone awry, is understood to be in the area conducting mariner training.

It is hoped that the ship, one of the most advanced polar research vessels in the world, will be ready to commence polar operations later in the year.

The boat was named in honour of naturalist Sir David Attenborough after the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) asked members of the public to suggest a name.

A number of different names were suggested when the initiative launched in March 2016, but it became an internet sensation after BBC Radio Jersey presenter James Hand suggested RSS Boaty McBoatface.

While the controversial selection won the poll it was decided instead to name the boat after Sir David.

However, Boaty McBoatface was used as the name of one of the ship's remotely controlled submarines.

The RSS Sir David Attenborough began technical sea trials and scientific equipment testing last October.

It was commissioned by the NERC at a cost of £200m and built by shipbuilders Carmell Laird.

The ship was built as part of plans to keep Britain at the forefront of world-leading research in Antarctica and the Arctic.