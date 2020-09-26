Piers Morgan hits out over Andrew's £16k junket to Open in Portrush

A £16,000 chartered flight taken by the Duke of York to Northern Ireland to attend The Open championship last year has been slammed by Piers Morgan.

Prince Andrew visited Royal Portrush as the tournament returned here for the first time in 68 years in July 2019.

He travelled via a chartered flight costing the taxpayer £15,848, according to royal financial records published yesterday.

Andrew has since stepped down from royal duties over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He was among a crowd of 237,750 present as the 148th Open was staged at the seaside venue.

Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan criticised the expenditure yesterday in a tweet, saying it was "a disgusting abuse of our money".

A royal source defended Prince Andrew's use of a charter instead of a scheduled flight.

They said: "In this particular case, we concluded that actually the use of charter was the only way to get him to complete his engagements to fit in with his other programmes."

The royal accounts also revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's high-profile tour to Africa cost the taxpayer nearly £246,000.

Harry and Meghan took their then four-month-old son Archie to South Africa in September last year on his first royal overseas trip, with the duke also travelling solo to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

Radio 2's Jeremy Vine tweeted a picture of a news article highlighting Prince Andrew's trip to The Open and said: "Once again, we have #HarryandMeghan getting banjaxed, this time for spending on a foreign trip - while Prince Andrew is not judged for this."

Meanwhile, travel expenses for the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic in May 2019 cost the taxpayer nearly £50,000. Charles and Camilla had earlier travelled to Wicklow before spending three days here.

The cost included an advance preparatory trip by staff.