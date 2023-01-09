Piers Morgan launches fresh attack on Prince Harry after ‘bitter’ ITV interview

Piers Morgan has posted a series of scathing tweets criticising Prince Harry after the royal’s recent spate of interviews in promotion of his memoir Spare.

In his interview with Tom Bradby on Sunday, Harry was asked about the previous claims that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

During the interview, the couple had said that unnamed members of the royal family had raised “concerns” over “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be.

In Sunday’s ITV interview, Bradby asked Harry: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse members of your family of racism…”

“No,” Harry interjected. “The British press said that, right? Did Meghan ever mention, ‘they’re racists’?”

Bradby said: “She said there were troubling comments about Archie’s skin colour. Wouldn’t you describe that as essentially racist?”

Harry replied that he would not describe the incident as racist, “having lived within that family”.

“The difference between racism and unconscious bias... the two things are different,” he said.

Morgan, whose unceremonious departure from Good Morning Britain in 2021 came after an on-air row about Meghan, has now tweeted: “I seem to recall being forced out of my job at @GMB for disbelieving Harry and Meghan’s unsubstantiated racism claims against the Royal Family.

“Now he’s finally admitted there was no racism, two questions: a) Do I get my old job back? b) Why should we believe a word they say?”

He also posted: “Never seen an unhappier ‘happy man’ in my life. Prince Harry’s a bitter, delusional, paranoid, family-trashing halfwit exposing and exploiting the Royals’ most personal secrets for gazillions whilst wanging on with jaw-dropping hypocrisy about media intrusion. He’s pathetic.”

Many ITV viewers criticised Harry after he seemed to say there’s a difference between racist conscious/unconscious bias and racism.

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, various extracts of which have been published after it was released five days early in Spain, will come out officially on 10 January.