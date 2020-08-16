Placing of poppy wreaths on Derry bonfire 'despicable'

A giant bonfire in the Bogside area of Londonderry, to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption, is lit (Brian Lawless/PA)

The placing of poppy wreaths on a nationalist bonfire in Londonderry has been condemned by politicians across the divide.

It's after traditional August bonfires were lit over the weekend to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.

The wreaths were placed on a fire built in Curryneirin on the Waterside of the city. The incident comes after wreaths were recently stolen from a nearby war memorial.

Young bonfire builders were also criticised for anti-social behaviour and burning items and symbols associated with the unionist tradition.

On one of the biggest fires, in the Bogside, a picture of the Queen was attached to the structure before it was torched on Saturday night.

Union flags, Northern Ireland flags and a US and Israeli flag were also placed on the stacks of wooden pallets, as were flags of the Parachute Regiment – the regiment whose soldiers were responsible for the Bloody Sunday shootings in the city in 1972.

Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson condemned those responsible.

The Foyle MLA said: "The appearance of poppy wreathes on a bonfire in Currynieirin was wrong.

“Everyone has a right to remember their dead in a respectful and dignified manner and the theft and desecration of these wreathes goes totally against that.”

Ulster Unionist councillor for the Waterside area of the city Darren Guy said the burning of wreaths was "absolutely despicable".

"To do it on the anniversary of VJ Day which marked the end to hostilities in the Second World War which delivered us freedom from fascism, is reaching a new low," he said. "There's absolutely no excuse for it.

"There are those within the republican community who seem determined to recycle sectarian hatreds of the past and drag Northern Ireland backwards.

"We shouldn't let them and instead we must seek to build a better society in Northern Ireland based on the freedoms won for us by those who gave their lives in the Second World War."

Ahead of the fire, DUP representative Gary Middleton tweeted: “This is disgraceful and utterly insulting to the war dead. There needs to be leadership shown in this community. Poppy wreaths were stolen from the war memorial in Londonderry recently. Those who place wreaths on bonfires clearly have a warped mindset.”

An image of the Queen is added to a bonfire in the Bogside (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ahead of the fires, organisers had been urged to comply with coronavirus regulations that limit the size of outdoor gatherings to 30 people.

In the Bogside, a significantly larger number gathered to watch as it was lit late on Saturday night.

The fires were ignited just over a month after loyalist bonfires were lit across Northern Ireland to usher in the main date of the Protestant loyal order calendar, the Twelfth of July.

Many loyalist bonfire builders face similar criticism on an annual basis, with nationalist items and symbols regularly burned on the Eleventh Night.