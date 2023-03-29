Plans to bring forward raise in state pension age put on hold, reports suggest

Plans to increase the state pension age to 68 have been delayed, according to reports.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride is expected to address MPs in the Commons on Thursday, when he is expected to update them on the latest statutory review on the pension age.

According to reports in the i and the Daily Express newspapers, Mr Stride will confirm that the Government will move to delay an increase to the pension age, amid falling life expectancy rates.

The state pension age is due to rise due to 68 from 2044, but reports earlier this year suggested ministers wanted to bring that forward – potentially as early as 2035.

It follows reports and speculation in recent weeks that the plan to bring forward the rise could be pushed back until after the next general election, in part due to concerns about a backlash from middle-aged voters.

A DWP spokesperson said: “The Government is required by law to regularly review the State Pension age and the next review will be published by May 7.”