PM visits DCI John Caldwell in hospital after meeting US President in Belfast

The Prime Minister has visited Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell who is being treated in hospital following a terrorist gun attack in February.

Rishi Sunak was seen leaving the medical facility on Wednesday afternoon following a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Belfast.

He appeared to exchange words with a police officer outside before getting into an official car.

A Downing Street spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph “the Prime Minister met with DCI John Caldwell and his family this afternoon”.

They said no further comment will be made.

Mr Caldwell was shot multiple times outside an Omagh sports complex after taking a children's football training session on February 22.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot in Omagh. Pic by PA/David Young.

He has been transferred out of intensive care, but remains in a serious condition.

A number of arrests have been made since the attempted murder bid which police have blamed on the New IRA.

US President Joe Biden referred to the terror attack in his speech at Ulster University in Belfast on Wednesday afternoon as he urged local politicians to find a way through hard problems together to draw even greater economic opportunity and prosperity to NI.

"So I hope the Assembly and the Executive will soon be restored,” he said.

“That’s a judgement for you to make not me, but I hope it happens, along with the institutions that facilitate north-south and east-west relations, all of which are vital pieces of the Good Friday Agreement.

“For in politics, no matter what divides us, if we look hard enough there are always areas that are going to bring us together, if we look hard enough.

“Standing for peace, rejecting political violence must be one of those things.

“So I want to once more recognise the way the leaders of Northern Ireland’s major political parties come together in the wake of the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell to show the enemies of peace will not prevail. Northern Ireland will not go back, pray God.”

Mr Biden described the shooting, which happened in front of young children including the victim’s son, as “a hard reminder there will always be those who seek to destroy rather than rebuild”.

"But the lesson of the Good Friday Agreement is this. In times when things seem fragile, or easily broken, that is when hope and hard work are needed the most,” he added.

“That’s when we must make our theme repair, repair. And the holy Easter season, this season when all Christians celebrate renewal and life, the Good Friday Agreement showed us that there is hope for repair even in the most awful breakages.”

The Commander in Chief was greeted by Mr Sunak as soon as he stepped off Air Force One at around 9.20pm on Tuesday.

The pair met on Wednesday morning before the president delivered his keynote address at Ulster University.

It is understood the PM will return to Belfast next week for another event involving the former US president Bill Clinton.