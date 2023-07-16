Pod of more than 50 pilot whales dies after mass stranding

The whales stranded on the Isle of Lewis (Mairi Robertson-Carrey and Cristina McAvoy/BDMLR/PA)

A pod of more than 50 pilot whales has died following a mass stranding on a Scottish beach.

Marine rescuers were called to the scene at Traigh Mhor in North Tolsta, on the Isle of Lewis, to reports that dozens of the mammals were in difficulty there at around 7am on Sunday.

Initial reports suggested there were around 55 animals consisting of both adults and calves, however it was soon discovered that only 15 were still alive.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) tried to refloat two of the more active whales that were still low down in the water on the outgoing tide and one got away.

Rescuers worked to help the pilot whales (Mairi Robertson-Carrey and Cristina McAvoy/BDMLR/PA)

However the other subsequently restranded and died later on, as did three others.

At around 3.30pm it was decided that the remaining whales should be euthanised on welfare grounds.

The cause of the stranding is not known but it is thought the pod may have followed one of the females.

A statement from BDMLR, a charity, said: “One of the dead whales appeared to have had a vaginal prolapse – so it’s currently suspected that the whole pod stranded due to one female giving birth.

“Pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so often when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow.”

The Coastguard, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, police and Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) were also at the scene on Sunday.

Western Isles Council said it had officers at the scene.

BDMLR added: “At about 3.30pm, the local vet along with the Coastguard, fire and rescue, and a forensics vet came to the conclusion that the shallow beach and rough wave conditions made it too unsafe to refloat the remaining animals.

“Considering how long the pilot whales had been out of the water in addition to the poor conditions, it was decided that they should be euthanised on welfare grounds.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to the Lewis community, Stornoway Coastguard, police, Stornoway and Shawbost Fire and Rescue, SMASS, SSPCA, Civil Air Support, CalMac and of course our dedicated team of medics who all came together in their efforts to rescue these whales.

“A sad outcome for this pod and obviously not the outcome we were all hoping for.”

SMASS will now carry out post-mortem examinations on the whales to investigate why they stranded.

Pilot whales are small whales characterised as part of the dolphin family.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard assisted British Divers Marine Life Rescue this morning following reports of around 50 stranded mammals on Traigh Mhor, Isle of Lewis.

“Alerted at around 7.40am, Stornoway, Bragar and Ness Coastguard rescue teams were sent to the scene to provide safety cover. Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.”